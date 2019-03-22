It takes a real cowboy to sing a real cowboy song. This is an opportunity, not an obstacle for Paul Bogart, who performs his new single "When the Cowboys Are Gone" during this Taste of Country exclusive premiere.

Bogart, a familiar face as a performer on the rodeo circuit and a former team roping champion, is a third generation cowboy, and it shows during this authentic performance. Filmed outdoors in front of a perhaps symbolic smoldering fire, the two-man performance offers a glimpse of how the Oklahoma native slows it down during live shows.

"He never had nothing he didn't sweat or bleed for / When life gave him lightning he rode out the storm / Tough as nails and headstrong / Right was right, wrong was wrong / Hit the dirt, brush it off, get back on / God bless 'em and God help us all / When the cowboys are gone," he sings at the chorus.

Trent Willmon produced Bogart's "When the Cowboys Are Gone." The Texas artist also produced Taste of Country RISER Cody Johnson 's newest album, amongst others. He and the cowboy Bogart speak the same language, which is heard across the Leather album (2017).

"When the Cowboys Are Gone" will be released as a single on Friday (March 22). The song is available via various digital music platforms .

Love Traditional Country? You'll Love Cody Johnson: