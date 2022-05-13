Paving Resumes on Idaho 75 North of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A paving project is set to ramp up next week in the Wood River Valley that will detour traffic for several weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announced paving on State Highway 75 north of Hailey will begin again on Monday as part of a resurfacing project that has been done in several phases in and around the town. Officials say it will extend the life of the highway and provide a much better driving experience for travelers. Paving will start at Ohio Gulch Road and head south to Buttercup Road then continue on to the south with a road detour for traffic. The detour will take highway traffic from McKercher Boulevard to Buttercup Road. The detour will start on May 19, and be in place for roughly two weeks.“Ours crews will not work during the Memorial Day weekend to allow for heavier traffic to flow more smoothly through the region,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a prepared statement. Once paving is complete crews will begin striping which will include a design change at Ohio Gulch and Starweather Drive. The entire project is expected to wrap up in June.

