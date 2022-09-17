Filer Man Struck by SUV in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man was hospitalized early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk. According to Idaho State Police, the 38-year-old Filer man was standing in a cross walk on the south side of the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd and Falls Ave at a little after 5 a.m. when a 2007 Lexus SUV struck him. ISP allege the 69-year-old from Shoshone who was behind the wheel of the Lexus failed to stop at the red traffic signal as he was headed south on Blue Lakes. The driver was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the intersection was blocked for about three hours. Twin Falls Police and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted with the crash.

