The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is trying to find those responsible for allegedly dumping garbage in Rock Creek Canyon from a red Dodge pickup Tuesday evening. The sheriff's office shared images of a person reportedly disposing of a mattress with other garbage in Rock Creek Canyon at Parrot's Crossing next to a post that appears to have the word "karma" written on it.

The sheriff's office said the pickup looked like it had temporary tags on it. If you have any information for the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office about who the people might be or you recognize the pickup send them a message or give SIRCOMM a call at 208-735-1911.