Perrine Bridge to Be Inspected Starting Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Perrine Bridge, which connects Twin Falls and Jerome counties, will be inspected next week starting on Monday.

The routine inspection will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 29-Aug. 2.

Besides crews from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), who will, among other things, walk the perimeter of the bridge, a drone will be used to insect the structure.

ITD said this will be the first time a drone will be used for the task.

“Close monitoring will be done throughout the process to determine whether efficiencies can be gained through UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] use which could benefit further bridge assessments throughout the state,” the department said in a news release.

For thrill seekers with parachutes, the department said short restrictions on BASE jumping may be in place during segments of the inspection, but personnel will be “stationed on the bridge to coordinate with inspection crews and jumpers during regulated periods.”