Person Cited for Dumping Dead Cattle on Public Land Near Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A person cited for dumping 13 dead cows on public land in the Magic Valley will have to remove them.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, a BLM employee discovered the carcasses earlier in the winter on public land outside of Shoshone. Law enforcement was able to use the brands on the cows to identify the owner and cite them with a misdemeanor for disposing of waste on public land; BLM did not identify the individual cited.

The charge can carry a maximum one-year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

“Disposing of household or construction waste or dead animals or leaving behind trigger trash are not victimless crimes,” said Twin Falls District Law Enforcement Ranger Mike Billo in a prepared statement. “We do our best to investigate these illegal dumping sites and hold those responsible accountable.”

Officials said it wasn't the first instance of a substantial amount of carcasses being dumped on public land.