Petitions Passed in Oregon to Legalize Pot in Idaho

I think the phrase “In your face” applies. A couple of summers ago I drove to Ontario. I had been in Payette and visiting the grave of Harmon Killebrew. A man of great moral character and a gentler era. It was still early in the day and with Oregon a short hop away, I crossed the bridge into Ontario and pulled into the parking lot of a pot dispensary. All but four cars in the parking lot were from Idaho. There were at least 40 cars surrounding the building.

The Treasure Valley, by sheer population, is the biggest market for Oregon’s recreational marijuana. A couple of years ago, during exam week, law enforcers found some product as far away as Buhl High School! In a parking lot.

Idaho is an island surrounded by a sea of legalized marijuana. Whether for medicinal or recreational use. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs jokes there’s not much distinction between the two categories.

There is a well-organized element in Idaho looking to change public attitudes and the law.

I came across this link while doing some show research. If you want names favorable to legalization in Idaho on a petition, set up shop in Oregon. I suppose the dispensaries in our neighboring state aren’t worried legalized use here would cut into business there. Like anything else, if you heavily market your product, you can find new customers.

I still don’t have a clear answer on the pending dispensary in Jackpot, Nevada but when it opens, it’s going to create a daily caravan between Twin Falls and the state line. I say when it opens because it’s too great a cash cow for Elko County to ignore.