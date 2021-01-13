Phone Scam Using COVID-19 As Way to Get Personal Information

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A phone scam is taking advantage of the current COVID-19 pandemic and targeting people for personal information.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office shared what it new about the scam from another law enforcement agency. The person who calls claims to be with a local medical facility or hospital, the sheriff's office noted it isn't hard for scammers to look up local information, then tells the potential victim of the scam that they are being called because of a recent exposure to COVID-19.

The caller then continues to ask for personal information that could be used for other scams and identity theft. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said people should never provide any personal information to anyone over the phone.