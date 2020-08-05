Pickup Lands on Car at Highway Interchange Near Filer

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are investigating a crash at U.S. Highways 30 and 93 where one vehicle landed on another from the overpass.

Photos courtesy Twin Falls County Deputy Matt White and Deputy Trent Champlin

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Deputies were on the scene at around 5:01 p.m. for the crash at the interchange were it seems a pickup left Highway 30 while headed east and landed on a car traveling on U.S. 93. One person had to be airlifted to a Boise hospital another was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.

The sheriff's office is investigating the cause.

