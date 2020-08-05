Pickup Lands on Car at Highway Interchange Near Filer
FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are investigating a crash at U.S. Highways 30 and 93 where one vehicle landed on another from the overpass.
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Deputies were on the scene at around 5:01 p.m. for the crash at the interchange were it seems a pickup left Highway 30 while headed east and landed on a car traveling on U.S. 93. One person had to be airlifted to a Boise hospital another was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.
The sheriff's office is investigating the cause.
