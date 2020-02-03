Imagine this: a 20-some mile trail loop that starts at the Twin Falls Visitors Center and loops over into Jerome. It could happen.

During the city council meeting on January 27, all six members of the city council voted in favor of the City of Twin Falls contributing $10,000 in matching funds for a trail grant to help create a bridge between Auger Falls Heritage Park and the area below Yingst Grade.

According to Melissa Barry from Southern Idaho Tourism, for nearly 10 years people have been trying to connect the north and south side of the canyon at Auger Falls Heritage Park.

Barry said the Idaho Transportation Department made a bridge to move materials across the river while developing Interstate 84. Unfortunately, after construction was finished, a lot of the bridge got destroyed so there isn't ramps, railing, or a clear path anymore.

Since getting approved last week, Jerome County and Southern Idaho Tourism have submitted a proposal to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation's (IDPR) Recreational Trails Program Grant for money to help fix the old bridge near Auger Falls for pedestrian access.

According to Barry, Southern Idaho Tourism has been working closely with IDPR to make sure the project is successful if the grant is approved.

In the long term plan provided it's approved, Barry hopes the addition of a bridge will create an overarching loop trail through Twin Falls and Jerome Counties. As to if the grant will be approved? According to Barry grant awards will be given in June of this year.