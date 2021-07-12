VIDEO: Death Defying Idaho Trail Ride Attracts The Truly Insane

An Idaho trail known for its scenic beauty and terrifying turns is among one of the most dangerous in the United States. The margin for error on this extreme adventure is incredibly small, and you'd have to be a tad insane to take the ride at an accelerated pace.

If you are a fan of dirt or mountain bike riding and haven't yet found that trail you consider to be a worthy test of your skills, then perhaps you should head "Up River." That happens to be the name of a trail in the Payette National Forest, that is known for pushing the limits of fear.

The "Up River" trail is dubbed as one of the deadliest in Idaho, and features amazing views, but turning your head to take them in while riding could prove fatal. Various online riding forums name the trail as incredibly risky and spectacular. Just watching the video upload on YouTube was a puckering type of experience. I enjoy a good bike ride as much as any other, but one that includes sheer rock walls and 200 to 300 foot ledges I'll pass on.

I am truly in awe of this video. The courage it takes to navigate along this north central Idaho trail is on a whole new level of confidence. The trail does offer stunning river views, and a couple of turnoff spots where one can pull over and ponder their sanity.

Good luck if you plan to ride this trail soon, and scheduling a psychiatric appointment should be one of the first things you do when you get home.

