Please Help Find: Twin Falls Teen Missing Since October 20

UPDATE: Noah has been located and is safe.

Original Story: A Twin Falls teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Noah Christopher Wallin? Wallin was reported missing on October 20, 2020. He has brown hair and green eyes, according to his profile with the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Noah is 14-years-old, and is 5'8" and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing plaid pants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Noah Christopher Wallin, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.