Please Help Locate: Jerome Teen Missing Since March 9

A south Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Joe Nevarez? His last date of contact with family was March 9, 2020, according to his profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

The Jerome Police Department is currently heading the search for Joe. He is listed at 5'3". and 100 pounds. Nevarez, 13, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a sweater, black pants and white high top shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joe Nevarez, please call the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-1911.