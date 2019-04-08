Pocatello Man Arrested After Reported Robbery at Grocery Store

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)- A 21-year-old Pocatello man is facing allegations of robbery after he allegedly walked into a grocery store in east Idaho and threatened employees. According to the Chubbuck Police Department, 21-year-old William Graham was arrested late Thursday after the reported robbery at a Smith's Food and Drug in Chubbuck.

Police were told the male suspect had threatened employees and informed them he had a firearm at around noon but eventually left the store. At around 3 p.m. Chubbuck Police say the suspect was located with help from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office. Graham was found on the 1900 block of 4th and was placed into custody without incident, according to police.

“Our agency had numerous officers, and support staff involved in this case throughout the day and into the late hours last night. Their efforts and commitment to public safety are greatly appreciated,” Chief Guiberson said in a prepared statement.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be handed over to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office.