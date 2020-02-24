Police Chase Ends with Three Arrested Near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A multi-agency police pursuit Friday that started in Fort Hall ended near American Falls with three people behind bars.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver Shanea Deppe, 28, of Pocatello, and passengers David Preacher and Marcus Yupe were arrested Friday afternoon east of Idaho Falls where they had abandoned a car that had been involved in an earlier police chase that started in Fort Hall. ISP said troopers had caught up with the sedan on Interstate 86.

ISP, with help from Power County Sheriff's deputies and American Falls Police, tried to stop the car in and around American Falls, but decided to call of the chase for public safety. Authorities later found the car on a canal road and the three were arrested.

ISP said Deppe is facing charges of felony eluding, driving on a suspended license and resisting and obstructing officer. Yupe, 41, of Pocatello was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants and charged with resisting and obstructing officer. Preacher, 33, of Idaho Falls, was also charged with resisting and obstructing officers and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.