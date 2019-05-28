Police Continue Their Search for Missing 5-year-old Utah Girl

(KLIX) – Authorities in Utah are continuing their search for a 5-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday morning at her home in Logan.

The girl, Elizabeth Jessica Shelley, was last seen at the residence Friday night, according to the Logan Police Department.

Police said in a news release that the girl’s uncle, Alex Whipple, is the main suspect in her disappearance.

According to family, police said in the news release on its Facebook page , Whipple showed up at the home Friday evening and all family members were still at home by 2 a.m. When they awoke later that morning, however, they could not locate the girl or her uncle.

Multiple agencies were called to assist in the search, and authorities “located several items of interest a short distance from the home,” according to the news release, explaining that items showed forensic evidence that “connects Mr. Whipple to the residence from which (the girl) went missing and to Elizabeth herself. Some items were then located another short distance away which also shows a forensic connection” to the child.

At about 3 p.m. Saturday, Cache County deputies located Whipple at the south end of Cache Valley, and the sheriff’s office charged him for several other recent criminal violations, including possession of drug paraphernalia. Whipple was then taken to Logan where he was interviewed by detectives, police said.

Mr. Whipple made several inconsistent statements at the very beginning and lied about his whereabouts which were already known. He was uncooperative throughout the interrogation. Several search warrants were obtained and executed throughout the night on several crime scenes and for evidence from Alex Whipple’s person. The evidence obtained from Alex Whipple was tested and there are confirmed forensic evidence from Elizabeth Shelley located from off his person.

Police said multiple agencies continue to search for the missing girl, with their primary focus on the Utah locations between southwest Logan, Hyrum and Nibley.

Anyone with information about the case, call police right away at 435-753-7555.