Police Find Warrant Suspect Dead from Gunshot in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – A 34-year-old man who had a warrant for his arrest was found dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in Pocatello.

The incident is still being investigated, but according to Idaho State Police (ISP) a Pocatello police officer was patrolling Sunday afternoon in the area of South Johnson Street when he observed an individual whom he believed had a warrant.

Police said the officer confirmed that the suspect, Pocatello resident Michael Leigh, had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. The officer approached Leigh, police said, but Leigh fled into a nearby shed.

The officer soon heard a gunshot from inside. When the officer entered the shed, he found Leigh dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ISP said it is investigating the incident.