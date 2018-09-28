UPDATE: Police Investigate Crash on Overpass Near Eden

UPDATE: An Idaho Falls woman had to be taken to the hospital after she failed to yield to a potato truck on Friday. Idaho State Police say 46-year-old Amanda Hall was driving a Subaru Crosstrek when she attempted to make a left turn onto Interstate 84 and turned in front of the truck hauling potatoes. The truck hit the passenger side of the Subaru, Hall was taken to the hospital in Twin Falls. The roadway was blocked for a little more than an hour.

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX) – A two-vehicle crash is being investigated on the overpass near Traveler’s Oasis Stop 'N Go near Eden.

The crash, which was reported at 5:21 p.m. Friday near milepost 182, according to a dispatcher with Southern Idaho Communications Center, has blocked some lanes of travel.

The dispatcher said a little after 5:30 p.m. that he did not yet know if any injuries resulted from the crash. More information will be posted as it becomes available.