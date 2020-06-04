POLL: Bets On The Next Crazy Event To Happen In 2020

Let me start this off by saying this is meant to be a joke and not to offend anyone. 2020 has been a crazy year so let's pretend that nothing is going to surprise us next and vote on what crazy event is going to be coming next in 2020. After everything this year has brought these ideas aren't that far fetched.

I am not sure that 202 could get crazier but if it did, we have a feeling something like this list would be next. What one do you think is next or which one of these do you want to happen next?

I personally would love to have Mountain Home admit to the booms. That would be both insane and believable. After the Coronavirus I don't think a zombie apocalypse is that far off either.

Honestly what if Mountain Home admitted to the booms that also happened to be the Graboids from the movie Tremors. Seriously I am not sure anything will blow my mind anymore. I am sure the next crazy thing isn't going to be on this list.

The craziest thing that I actually hopes happen in 2020 is change and peace. Both of those things are so far off the horizon I am not sure it will happen this decade.

What is something crazy you think could happen in 2020 that we may have missed.