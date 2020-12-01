POLL: Who Has The Best Fish And Chips In Twin Falls?

Fish and chips are one of my favorite foods and there are surprisingly a lot of options in Twin Falls to get them. Which restaurant in Twin Falls has the best fish and chips?

If we missed a restaurant, it was not intentional. Please let us know so we can add it to the list. And unfortunately, we are not including those people who make the best fish and chips at home, unless of course I can order some to go.

So far I have eaten at Elevation, Milner's Gate, Scooters, Canyon Crest and Jakers and had their fish and chips. I must admit I have not been disappointed in the slightest. In fact I dare say I have had some of the best fish and chips of my life here in Twin Falls. I find it interesting we have such good fish and chips considering we are a land locked state, but I digress.

I have heard wonderful things about The cove and Rock Creek fish. I definitely need to give those two places a try. The Anchor and Depot Grill have never really disappointed so I am sure they are delicious there as well. I don't anticipate this to be an easy decision. There are so many good options it is hard to pick just one.

So if you could only choose one place to eat fish and chips in Twin Falls, where would it be?