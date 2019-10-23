Pomerelle Ski Swap In Burley Offers Discounted Ski Passes & Gear

The annual event that gives Magic Valley skiers and boarders the opportunity to buy deeply discounted snow gear, as well as year passes to one of southern Idaho's most popular winter destinations, is almost here.

The annual Pomerelle Ski Swap is October 24-26. The event will be held at Idaho Water Sports in Burley. Those interested in attending can stop in between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the 24th, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 26th. Pomerelle is located in Albion, Idaho, approximately 70 miles southeast of Twin Falls. The resort's base elevation sits as 8,000 feet.

Money raised at the event will go to benefit the Pomerelle Ski Patrol. Idaho Water Sports is partnering with Barrie's Ski & Sports for this event. The swap will include sale pricing on new and used apparel from some of the top manufacturers, alpine and Nordic ski equipment, snowboards, boots and bindings. It will also be the last chance to save with resort season passes.

To view prices on this month's Pomerelle ski specials and season pass rates, click here. Kids six years of age and under ski free all season long, as long as they are accompanied by an adult who possesses a pass. Passes can be downloaded on the resort's website. The season pass sale expires on October 31, 2019.