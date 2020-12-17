Porch Pirates Hitting Buhl Neighborhoods

Porch pirates have to be some of the worst type of people. Some pirates have been caught on camera and the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding them.

So a porch pirate is someone who steals your packages off your porch after they are delivered and before you can bring them inside. It is likely the stealing of Christmas presents. What a bunch of Scrooges.

Anyway, the porch pirate in the Buhl area is female who drives a 2020 GMC Terrain Denali that is either black or dark grey. This is something that happens every single year so if you see any suspicious activity don't hesitate to call or say something. The community is pretty good about looking out for each other so maybe keep an eye out for your neighbors, especially if you notice they are out of town or getting packages delivered to their home on a regular basis.

If you recognize this vehicle or this person, please make sure you contact the police. If you are the porch pirate, it is best that you return the gifts and have yourself a Merry Christmas.

I had a porch pirate go through one of my boxes once and took a hat but left the expensive computer part in it. Must have been a kid. Good luck keeping those packages safe and have a Merry Christmas.