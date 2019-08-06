Post Falls Woman Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Hire Hitman

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (KLIX) – A northern Idaho woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to hire a hitman.

Katrina “Katie” Lynn Danforth, 32, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said Tuesday. Danforth was indicted by a federal grand jury in Coeur d’Alene on Dec. 18, 2018.

“According to court records,” reads a news release from Davis’s office, “Danforth admitted that in October 2018 she agreed to pay a ‘hitman’ to murder someone. During October and November 2018, she met in person with the hitman, called him on the phone and mailed him a thank you card with a $2,500 cash down payment.”

Davis said the alleged hitman was actually an undercover police officer. Danforth was arrested in December and remains in custody. Her sentencing by a U.S. District judge is scheduled for this Dec. 2 in Coeur d’Alene.