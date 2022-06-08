Prevent School Shootings in Idaho by Seizing Marijuana

Excessive dope smoking is creating young monsters. I saw a story in the Wall Street Journal about marijuana potentially being a major factor in a series of mass shootings over the past decade. Several of the young men involved with pulling the triggers smoked prodigious amounts of pot. The drug is far more potent than it was decades ago and scientific research continues to suggest it causes brain damage among young users and can lead to schizophrenia. It’s mostly been scrubbed by mainstream media, but acquaintances of the Uvalde shooter claim he smoked large amounts on a regular basis.

So, here’s an argument I can make. It’s not the gun, it’s the dope! Some states have legalized recreational marijuana but not for kids and, yet. Teenagers and even younger people still get their hands on the drug. What makes you think bad people would find access to guns if you banned firearms? Some states still outlaw marijuana in any form or use. People of all ages still find ways to acquire some smoke.

The story in the Journal quotes medical professionals who cite serious medical issues they’re witnessing. Isn’t it then time to investigate any causality with the use of the drug? If you can get some data and it suggests drug-free students rarely become killers, then which do we ban? Guns or dope?

The liberals don’t want to have this conversation. It’s about one of the left’s sacraments. As long as they can still light up, they don’t care about the carnage. To borrow an accusation from the gun-grabbers, they may as well themselves have pulled the trigger!

Someone told me this morning that some very successful people smoke marijuana (many smokers would also be useless on the job). Yes, and I know a few cigarette smokers in their 90s but not many. Older people who smoke marijuana still don't have developing 15-year-old brains and I don't believe the boomers are smoking a pound a day.

