Private Idaho Militias Prepare to Seize New Jersey!

Yes, we'll be looking to invade New Jersey any day now. As if there's anything on the east coast we want. Let's plunder Patterson!

Maybe it’s going to discourage liberals from moving here. The notion some east coast lefties have of Idaho is a dangerous place where we all walk the streets armed with AR-15s while gunning down yellow bellies, liberals, and other assorted varmints.

A publication called FiveThirtyEight started life as a sports analytics website. Later, it applied the same mathematics to politics. I believed the highly successful project declared Hillary Clinton the next President in 2016.

This week, FiveThirtyEight is alarmed because restrictions on militias may be removed in Idaho, whereas, in liberal states, governments are moving to shut down organized drilling and firearms training on private property.

Idaho’s change would allow people to march in parades with lie firearms. Not that this is much of a change from current practice. A state trooper once told me he assumed everyone he met on the roads and streets in Idaho was armed.

Guns were a necessity in pioneer culture and much of the same culture remains to this day.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs makes a distinction here. The state already has its constitutional militia and all men up to 45 are subject to call-up by the Governor. Two, People have often marched and trained with firearms. The only concern would be if a private group showed up with guns and started directing traffic at a parade. But, if that happened, I imagine you could cite them for impersonating law officers.

So, a change in Idaho law doesn’t mean much of a change in day-to-day life. Lastly, Idaho is one of the safest places in the union. An armed society is a polite society.

Get our free mobile app