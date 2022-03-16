Protestors Force St. Luke’s In Boise To Go On Lockdown March 15th
St. Luke's in Boise spent some of the day of Tuesday, March 15th, under lockdown due to concerns over a crowd of protestors. The protestors arrived in front of the hospital at around 2 pm and the lockdown was lifted just before 3 pm.
According to reports, people were asked to avoid the area around the Boise hospital due to security reasons. Staff and patients were not allowed to leave during that time as the protestors clamored around the hospital.
Some reports indicate that the protestors were a group of people in support of Ammon Bundy after his arrest at the hospital over the weekend. Some of the signs outside the hospital were "stop stealing babies" which would be in reference to police taking a child to the hospital for alleged malnourishment.
This story is still developing and we will have more information as it becomes available. As of right now, the Boise hospital has resumed normal operations and people can continue to go there for their health issues.