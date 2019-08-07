Public Invited to Evaluate New Jerome County Judges

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Two of Jerome's newest magistrate judges must undergo two performance appraisals before the end of their 18-month probationary period.

The public is invited to comment. But you better hurry, the deadline to do so is this Friday.

The Fifth District Magistrate Commission will evaluate the Honorable Stacey DePew and the Honorable Judge John B. Lothspeich, according to news releases.

Public comments, via an evaluation form, must be sent by this Friday, Aug. 9, to Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs at the Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone Street North, Twin Falls.