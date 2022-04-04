I’d be willing to bet that most of us love this time of year. It isn’t too hot outside and the pollination hasn’t begun to destroy our health every time we step outside. That being said, I think we need one more really good freeze in Idaho to make the upcoming months better.

Why We Need Another Deep Freeze in Idaho

My ideal outdoor situation is sunny and 75, but I’d be OK if over the next few days we got a really deep freeze and maybe even some snow. I do love this time of year with the boating and yard sales. It isn’t that I miss winter or want to play in the snow, but I think a deep freeze would really benefit us in the long run. The reasons we need a nice chill are listed below:

Kill The Mosquitoes And Their Larvae

We know that mosquitoes and other flying bugs don’t like the cold weather, so even if the freeze didn’t kill them and their larvae at least they wouldn’t be flying around and being a nuisance.

Force Spiders To Retreat Back To The Bowels Of Darkness

I’ve already seen more spiders this spring than I wanted. Maybe a quick freeze will force them back into their dark hiding holes for a little bit longer. This idea goes for snakes too.

I’m Not Ready To Mow My Lawn

Honestly, I'm just not ready to start mowing my lawn every week yet.

My Body Isn’t Ready For Summer Clothes Yet

I know you feel me on this one: I’m not ready to show off my summer body yet…because it is still very much a winter body.

Maybe A Deep Freeze Will Kill The Bur Buttercup and Goathead In My Yard

The weeds have already started to take over parts of my yard. I’m not ready to mow yet and I’m definitely not ready to go pull weeds or spray them will weed killer.

The AC Doesn’t Work In My Car

My car is an oven when it heats up since my AC is broken, so I’m good with cooler weather since the heat still works.

My In-Laws Won’t Visit If It’s Cold Here

If my in-laws see this, then just kidding. But in reality, we aren’t ready for people to come and visit us, which they only do when the weather is warmer.

