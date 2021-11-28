RECALL: Popular Deodorant Brand May Contain Cancerous Agent

A major United States voluntary recall of Old Spice brand aerosol, gel, and roll-on stick deodorants has been issued by The Proctor & Gamble Company due to the possible presence of a harmful carcinogen.

The Proctor & Gamble Company has issued a nationwide recall of varieties of its Old Spice body odor spray. The recall was issued as a precaution because of a potential health risk to humans. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and traces of the liquid may have been found in the recalled items.

The National Cancer Institute says that contact with Benzene increases the risk of Leukemia in humans. The volatile mixture has been found in fuels, sanitizing solutions, cleaning products, washing detergents, and other commonly used products. To view pictures of the recalled products, click here.

The recall was announced on November 23 on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website. Benzene can enter the bloodstream in a number of ways including inhalation, digestion, and skin absorption. The recalled cans, roll-on sticks, and gels of the Old Spice products recalled have expiration dates of September 2023. There are close to 20 different varieties and sizes of the product with different identifying UPC codes that were red-flagged by The Proctor & Gamble Company.

For consumer questions regarding this product recall, call The Proctor & Gamble consumer care line at 888-339-7689. No reports of illness have been linked to this recall to date. Consumers are being advised to contact their healthcare providers if they begin experiencing any abnormal symptoms after using these Old Spice products. All products associated with the recall should be disposed of immediately.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle