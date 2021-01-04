Select Sportmix brand cat and dog foods have been recalled after at least 36 deaths and illnesses were reported by owners who's pets ate the food. Sportmix brand pet foods are manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. The specific pet foods affected may contain toxic levels of aflatoxin which can be deadly to pets. Aflatoxin is a toxin from mold which grows on corn and other grains used in many pet foods. The FDA is reporting at least 28 pet deaths and eight sick due to ingestion of the tainted poet food.

Sportmix pet food isn't readily available in Twin Falls as Petco, Petsmart, and Walmart don't have any of their products listed on their sites. The Sportmix website shows that you can purchase some of their products from D&B Supply, MJ Pets, and Valley Co-Op. The brand of pet food can be purchased online from other retailers, like Chewy.

Not all Sportmix products are included in the pet food recall. Lots affected are listed below:

50 lb. Sportmix Energy Plus - Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, Exp 03/02/22/05/L3, Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

44 lb. Sportmix Energy Plus - Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

50 lb. Sportmix Premium High Energy - Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

44 lb. Sportmix Premium High Energy - Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

31 lb. Sportmix Original Cat - Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

15 lb. Sportmix Original Cat - Exp 03/03/22/05/L2, Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

You can see pictures of all the recalled items on the FDA website along with information on what to do and look for if your pet has eaten the toxic pet food.