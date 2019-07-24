Red Flag Warning for Areas North of the Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Red Flag Warning covering areas to the north of the Snake River to the east will go into effect this afternoon as winds are expected to pickup creating increased fire danger.

The U.S. National Weather Service is Pocatello issued the warning for noon to 9 p.m. for parts of Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Blaine county towards the northeast part of the state (see map below).

Winds are predicted to hit 15 to 25 m.p.h. with gust up to 35 m.p.h. with relative humidity as low as 15%. The Weather Service expects critical fire weather conditions to develop.