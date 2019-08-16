Red Flag Warning for Eastern Magic Valley with Fire Watch

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Forecasters have issued a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch for parts of the Magic Valley Friday. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello says a Red Flag Warning will be in effect starting at 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for anticipated breezy conditions and low humidity along the Snake River plain. The warning extends east of the Twin Falls area to the Mini-Cassia area and beyond.

National Weather Service Pocatello:

Warming temperatures will bring afternoon humidity below 15 percent in many low elevation areas of the Snake River plain and eastern Magic Valley, as well as selected valleys south of the Snake River, over the next three days. Depending on the day, wind will reach thresholds in portions of this same area that increase the fire danger for areas where fuels are ready to burn. Conditions may continue this way into the early part of next week.

A Fire Weather Watch the southern half of Twin Falls County towards the east from Saturday afternoon to the evening. Depending on the area, the Weather Service said winds could blow anywhere from 15 to 25 miles per-hour with gusts up to 35 miles per-hour. Coupled with the wind the relative humidity is predicted to be as low as 13 percent.

With these conditions fires could spread quickly once started with high intensity. The National Weather Service is always updating forecasts which can be found at their website for the latest information on weather and warnings. Sometimes weather can impact travel, even fires, for the latest on road conditions go to 511.idaho.gov for up-to-date road information.