Remains Found in Mountains Confirmed as Missing Elko Woman

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko County authorities say the remains of a woman missing for a year was found recently in a mountain range in northeastern Nevada.

Remains found in the Adobe Mountains just north of Elko were found on September 17, by someone and sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiners that confirmed it is the body of Elizabeth Agee-Morrison, according to the Elko County Sheriff's Office. Agee-Morrison had been reported missing by family a year ago in September along with Doug Hegge, who was also reported missing and believed to have been with the woman at the time.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office said in a statement detectives have been actively investigating the disappearance of the two people and have set up a tip line for any information 775-748-1684.