TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers using Interstate 84 in in the eastern Magic Valley area may encounter road work this week as crews begin work on several bridges. The Idaho Transportation Department said crews are expected out this week on I-84 on four bridge resurfacing projects in Jerome and Minidoka counties, as well as one overpass bridge on 850 West Road by Burley.

ITD said the overpass project is the first one and will detour traffic to the Burley and Paul overpass at Exit 208. ITD said closing the overpass will be faster and reduce the cost. This is the detour map:

Detour map, ITD

The work on I-84 will require road crews to reduce travel to one lane in the work zone: drivers might encounter some delays and will need to slow down. The traffic pattern will change as the project moves from bridge to bridge. The repaving project is scheduled to last all summer into September, when work should be completed.