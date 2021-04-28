Reward Grows for Shooting of Mother Grizzly Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-The reward amount seeking those responsible for killing a female grizzly bear with a cub near Island Park has grown to $40,000.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced earlier this week the reward is for information surrounding the late March shooting of a grizzly bear near the Pole Bridge Campground, where the animal was found partially submerged in the Little Warm River after being shot multiple times.

Fish and Game said conservation officers had gotten a notification via the bear's collar that it had died. Officers estimate the bear had been shot sometime between March 15 and March 23. When officers went to the grizzly bear's den site they found a 6-8 week old cub that had died as a result of the mother being killed.

The combined reward has swelled since the investigation began, with Citizens Against Poaching offering a $5,000 cash reward, U.S. Fish and Wildlife is also offering a $5,000 reward, and $30,000 is being offered by numerous non-government organizations.

Officials say this is the third grizzly bear shooting in the last eight months for the area. Grizzly bears are a protected species under Idaho and federal law. Anyone with information is asked to call Citizens Against Poaching 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher, or the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290.

