Rexburg Man Injured on Motorcycle Near Carey Sunday

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rexburg man was hospitalized Sunday when he lost control on a curve west of Carey in Blaine County.

Braelin Linker, 22, was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum with non-life threatening injuries May 31, at around 6:34 p.m., according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. Linker had been on a 2000 Honda Shadow headed east on U.S. Highway 20 near the Queens Crown Summit between Carey and Picabo when he lost control on a curve. Investigators said in a statement the bike went off the road and Linker laid it over. The bike had moderate damage and was hauled away from the scene.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office also responded to another minor motorcycle accident on the evening of Friday, May 29, near Quigley Pond in Hailey. A Hailey woman injured her ankle while riding a motorcycle with a companion when she had to stop suddenly to avoid hitting the other rider. The 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.