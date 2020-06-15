Rexburg Police: Remains Are Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-Eastern Idaho authorities said the remains found on a property last week are those of missing children not seen since last fall. On Saturday the Rexburg Police Department confirmed the bodies found on Tuesday, June 9, are those of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, who was 7 at the time he went missing, and his sister 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The Rexburg Police Department said in a statement, "We would like to thank all the law enforcement officers involved, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, family, friends, and everyone throughout this community and across the country for their diligent and tireless efforts to find JJ and Tylee. It is not the outcome we had hoped: to be able to find the children safe. out hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee."

Family of the two children had confirmed to several news outlets that they remains were those of the two children shortly after authorities announced the arrest of Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow Daybell and mother of the two children. Rexburg Police said the remains had been found on Chad's property on Tuesday and were sent to a medical examiner to be identified.

Chad Daybell is facing two counts of felony destruction, alteration and or concealment of evidence. The charges allege Daybell assisted with the concealing of human remains on two separate times in 2019. The judge did set bail at $1 million and required Daybell to wear an ankle monitor if he was freed from jail and is not to leave Fremont, Madison or Jefferson counties.