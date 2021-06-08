Twin Falls Police Searching for Runaway Teen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police have asked the public's help in locating a teen runaway that hasn't been seen since early May.

Twin Falls Police shared on social media the image of Ryan Hanson, 15, who was last seen on May 5, not far from where she lived. Police said they think she left on her own accord.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hanson, call their detective working the case at (208) 735-7217.

