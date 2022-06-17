A teenager who went to Rigby High School and has been working on a farm in Utah has mysteriously vanished. It has been three weeks since anyone has heard from 19-year-old Dylan Rounds since May 28th, 2022.

Dylan Rounds Missing And Under Investigation

According to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office volunteer teams have logged over 300 hours searching over 3 thousand miles. There are now multiple agencies spanning three different states searching for information on Dylan. The FBI is also involved. Rounds has not been seen since May 25th and the last contact he had with family was a phone call to his grandmother on May 28th.

Family Of Dylan Rounds Hoping For Safe Return

The investigation is now a criminal investigation not just a routine missing persons case. Authorities believe there has been foul play. According to reports, Dylan Rounds boots were found on May 30th and they had blood spots on them. Dylan's pickup truck was also located and returned back to the family. The rest of his equipment from the farm has also been released back, no evidence taken. Dylan's mom Candace Cooley has the vehicle and asking for any help locating Dylan Rounds. He was last seen getting food in Montello, Nevada at the Saddle Sore Bar.

Dylan Rounds Background

Dylan Rounds went to Rigby High School and was excited to follow his dream of farming. In Lucin, Utah, he was working on a farm and planting his crop. After planting his crop, that is when he went missing.

Candace stated that several suspects have been identified and a few of them have been 100 percent cleared. Candace will be joining us next week to discuss updates and more details about the situation.

If you know anything please contact authorities and if you would like to follow the search party there is an official Facebook page you can be part of. There is a $20 thousand dollar reward.

Candace wanted to make it clear that there are no official Go Fund Me or donation pages. Anyone trying to get you to donate is trying to scam you. The agencies are all donating time and equipment to help the search

This story is getting national attention, you can find more details through podcasts and YouTube channels as well.