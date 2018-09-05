UPDATE: Kimberly Man Dies in Morning Crash in Twin Falls County

UPDATE, 12:30 p.m .: A Kimberly man died early Wednesday morning after a crash in Twin Falls County.

Idaho State Police officers, who were called to the scene at around 6:30 a.m., investigated the crash at the intersection of 3300 E. and 3700 N.

According to police, 18-year-old Twin Fall resident Cyrus V. Sandmeyer was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser southbound on 3300 East when he failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection. Michael W. Mumm, 58, of Kimberly was driving a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on 3700 North and struck the driver's side of Sandmeyer's vehicle.

Police say Mumm, who was not wearing a helmet, died of his injuries at the scene. Sandmeyer was wearing a seat belt. The intersection was blocked for more than two hours while crews worked the scene.

Original story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Law enforcement have blocked off a road in Twin Falls County between Kimberly and Twin Falls this morning. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash at the intersection of N 33000 E and E 3700 N. Just south of the Cliff Bar factory a Twin Falls County Sheriff's vehicle is blocking part of N 3300 E. More emergency vehicles can be seen about a half mile from the road block. More information to come.

