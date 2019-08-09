Roadwork Set Near College of Southern Idaho August 12

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Roadwork near the College of Southern Idaho will create some delays for drivers in the area next week.

The city of Twin Falls announced construction plans for Monday, August 6, on Frontier Drive near the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley and the National Guard Armory that will reduce traffic to one lane. Drivers will have to alternate going through the closure using one lane for both directions.

Workers will be installing a utility crossing in a trench under the roadway that was redone last year. The city is asking drivers to use alternate routes if you can or expect to run into delays. The work will last about a week, to Friday August 16.

The construction will not limit local access. The city has seen a number of road project this summer, the latest being the closure and reconstruction of the Eastland Drive and Falls Avenue intersection that has funneled traffic to other major streets.