Rolled Semi Near Hansen Bridge Impacting Traffic

A semi truck rolled over at Highway 50 and 3800 N and it is impacting traffic. If you need to go across the Hansen Bridge you may want to find an alternate route.

It is likely going to take an extended amount of time to get the semi truck out of the hole that it is in. There is a good possibility that there is going to be traffic shut down both directions. It is best that you avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Again, as more information becomes available we will update you but for now it is probably a good idea to avoid the area.