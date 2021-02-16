Rollover on U.S. 93 South of Twin Falls

BERGER, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are working a crash south of Twin Falls on U.S. Highway 93.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, an SUV rolled this morning near the intersection of E 3400 N on the highway. Deputies and emergency vehicles have blocked the southbound lanes. The sheriff's office also said the county is seeing strong winds south of Hollister that is causing snow drifts and urged drivers to use caution if they are headed south.

Snowplows are working to keep the road clear, motorists are encouraged not to pass them.

Approximate location of crash:

