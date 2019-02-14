Rollover Reported on I-84 East of Declo

UPDATE: The crash has since been cleared, interstate no longer partially blocked.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews have responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover on the interstate east of Declo. Idaho Transportation Department cameras show a car partially on the roadway of the west bound lane on Interstate 84 not far from the Yale Road Exit in Cassia County. According to scanner traffic, crews were called to the scene roughly around 10:43 this morning to the location near mile marker 228. 511.idaho.gov indicates the left lane heading west is blocked, watch for emergency vehicles in the area.