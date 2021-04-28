Work Begins on New Port of Entry Near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-The early phases of construction on a project to relocated the Cotterel Port of Entry closer to Declo has begun with lane reductions on Interstate 84.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced westbound lanes between mileposts 216 and 220 will be reduced down to one lane for about ten days starting today (4/28). “We are at the beginning stages of this construction project which will relocate the Cotterel Port of Entry to a new site that provides a safer traveling experience for all drivers,” said ITD Project Manager Sam Purser in a prepared statement. Purser said most of the work will take place off of the interstate, but at times crews will need to reduce traffic to one lane to accommodate work to tie into new infrastructure.

The new port of entry will feature new technology that is more efficient and up to date with federal standards. The new facility will have new westbound on and off ramps, scales with weigh-in-motion and automated truck identification technologies, video equipment, lighting, and support buildings.

Construction is expected to take a full year with completion some time in summer of 2022.

Get our free mobile app