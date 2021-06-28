Round 2: Sip & Putt With Koto And Putters Mini Golf In Twin Falls

If you missed it the first time around, good news! You have another chance to try Sip and Putt with Koto Brewing and Putters Mini Golf. If you are over 21 you can have some locally brewed beer and play a round of mini golf.

What is Sip & Putt?

An event where you can go to Putters Mini Golf and drink beer from Koto Brewing. For $15 you get a round of golf and a beer token that can be used for wine as well. If you would like to purchase any more alcohol, you can do so because Koto will be on site.

When is this event?

July 9th it is at Putters Mini Golf from 6 pm - 10 pm. It is a Friday so you might want to mark your calendar so you don't forget if you want to do it.

Who wants to go?

I personally think this could be perfect for a great date night or a way to mingle and get to know some people. And for $15 per person you can have a date night with the hubby without breaking the bank.

I unfortunately did not get the chance to go check it out last time so you better believe I am not going to miss it this time around. I have a feeling this is going to be something that occurs on a semi regular basis.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America