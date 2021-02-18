RV Catches Fire Near Gas Station in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to a recreational vehicle fire in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon on the north side of town.

According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, three fire engines and crew responded at around 11:37 a.m. to a 25 foot motorhome on fire in the parking lot of a gas station. The Battalion Chief Ron Aquirre said it took about 25 minutes to get the fire completely out. No one was inside the vehicle when it caught fire, however one person received minor injuries when they tried to go back into the RV.

Chief Kenworthy said firefighters were told there had been three dogs inside the vehicle, however they didn't find them inside once the fire was out. It is possible the dogs may have gotten out and ran away. If anyone sees them, call the city.

Kenworthy said the owners had been living in the RV off and on in the area. The probable cause was a portable propane heater. He said the fire was far enough away from the gas pumps it didn't pose an immediate threat, but they were prepared in case the vehicle moved in that direction.