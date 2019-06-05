RV Fire Shuts Down Highway 75 in Bellevue

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County Authorities say a recreational vehicle on fire has shut down part of Highway 75 in Bellevue.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the highway is blocked at Main St and Poplar St because a motorhome is engulfed in flames.

Traffic is being moved around the incident site and drivers have been asked to watch for emergency crews.

The sheriff's office is also reporting a number of small fires in the barrow pit along Highway 75 from Ohio Gulch to East Fork Rd just north of Hailey. Drivers should watch for responding crews.

Crews are responding. Please avoid the area if possible and expect possible lane closures or delays. Be alert for first responders.

