What Brought Out All These People on a Damp Idaho Night?

Idaho is going to get school choice. It will probably be launched in the fall of 2026. Liberals (including news media) and Republicans purchased by special interests will scream about something called vouchers because that's the word they've tested to try and gain opposition from the public.

Never forget that some of the loudest screaming people are tools who benefit from the status quo, even if your kids don't.

As we approach a new state legislative session, numerous competing school choice bills exist. A few are smokescreens to provide cover for some servile Republicans working for narrow interests.

The public is curious. There was a packed legislative forum in Twin Falls. I detected some opposition in the crowd, but many of the questions were about how choice would work. Not every teacher is a liberal marching to the tune of a union. My conservative sister fits that mold.

As I was listening to questions and answers, I had a thought. What if the competition created by choice increases teacher pay? Schools could be bidding on the best teacher talent. For some schools, the other form of choice would be affording a teaching staff or a bloated administration. The latter could be cut by ridding ourselves of reams of regulations. A new administration in Washington would help, and we could see a return to local decision-making. Bureaucrats can't control us when they don't have control over our earnings.

Next week our Governor will frequently invoke "making investments" with your money. A proper system of school choice will restore some balance in your favor. And remember, choice is another word for liberty.

