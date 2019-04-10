Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Title

On his Instagram account, American Horror Story grand poobah Ryan Murphy just unveiled the title of the hit series’ upcoming ninth season with a teaser video for the upcoming episodes. And it is...

... 1984!

American Horror Story: 1984 will join previous seasons Murder House , Asylum , Coven , Freak Show , Hotel , Roanoke , Cult , and Apocalypse. (I guess once you’ve ended the world, you kind of have to make a prequel, huh?) American Horror Story: 1984 will also be the show’s first season without longtime star Evan Peters. And based on the trailer, it looks like this season will be AHS ’ version of a slasher film. (Guess what year the original A Nightmare on Elm Street opened in theaters? Yep, 1984. Probably not a coincidence, guys!)

How will 1984 connect to the eight previous seasons? What previous cast members and characters will return this time? Exactly what will be borrowed from Stranger Things ? Figuring all that out will be part of the fun. (You can watch our video about how all the early seasons of AHS connect below.) American Horror Story: 1984 premieres this fall. And a tenth season will follow not too terribly long after that.